The Washington City Council will not take up an ordinance on a facial covering mandate at its next meeting Monday, August 3.
The city on Wednesday sent out a press release stating that preparations were being made to take up the matter at a special meeting at a future date yet to be determined.
An agenda for Monday’s regular meeting has not yet been released.
