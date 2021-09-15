A St. Clair man who was accused of leaving harassing and threatening messages with one of his neighbors’ children and at the home of another neighbor was sentenced last month to five years of supervised probation in lieu of spending four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Glen Richard Martin, 44, was charged in August 2021 after neighbors reported in January that Martin went onto a neighbor’s property and handed the neighbor’s child a letter that “contained phrases of assaulting and shooting children.”
That neighbor was not the only one who received such a letter from Martin, according to police.
A second neighbor, who police said did not want to make a report, also received a letter. A third neighbor, who called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, said they found a letter on the front porch of their home in the 200 block of Duffers Drive.
These letters contained similar phrases as the first letter, according to the police.
When interviewed by police, Martin said his neighbors won’t answer their doors when he comes by, so he wrote the words on the envelope to share with them. Martin told sheriff’s deputies that he needed to “get his thoughts out there.”
As part of his sentencing, Martin must have no contact with the neighbors; complete 150 hours of community service; complete a mental health evaluation, substance abuse assessment and recommended treatments; complete random drug tests; and consent to searches of his property. Martin also is ordered to not use or be in the presence of illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia nor consume alcohol, among other criteria.
This sentence runs concurrently with Martin’s probation on an unrelated drunk driving case.
Martin still faces charges of misdemeanor stealing in Union. A hearing in that case is scheduled for November.