Washington School District officials said there are still many unknowns at this time on how the district will proceed with summer school, new dates for prom and graduation, and alternative methods of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said the governor and the state education department have made it clear that public school districts are to continue with distance learning through the last day of the academic calendar which is May 21.
“We will do so and appreciate our resilient students and parents for doing the best they can during these challenging times,” VanLeer said. “We also will continue our meal services for students in need.”
Summer School
VanLeer said she and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Judy Straatmann are participating in the state education department’s Summer School Task Force to assist in brainstorming ways district summer school may be delivered at some point this summer.
“Some districts are looking at virtual options, others are determining whether to plan for traditional summer school settings later in the summer, beginning in July and into early August,” she said. “It is too early to tell what may need to occur here.”
New Dates
VanLeer said alternative dates for prom and graduation are being considered at this time.
“Dr. Kelle McCallum (WHS principal) and her team are analyzing all of the options and we plan to share revised plans later this month,” she said. “We know how disappointed our senior class is at this time. It has been a difficult year for them. We will do everything we possibly can to accommodate them.
“These are milestone events we do not want them to be deprived of as students and eventual alumni,” VanLeer added. “We realize we might have to put in a plan B and a plan C. We do not know when we will be able to meet in large groups again at this point, so we will plan accordingly.”
VanLeer said there are many, many other things to communicate and plan for in the coming days.
“More information will be forthcoming in terms of alternative methods of instruction through the end of the year, grading, attendance, A+ scholarships, class registration for next year, kindergarten registrations, collection of devices, summer school and so much more,” she said.