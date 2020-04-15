As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are closed and teachers across the state have reworked curriculum to be taught online to help the children in their classes continue to learn.
The Missourian reached out to local teachers to see what their experience has been like teaching classes online, as well as home-schooling their own children.
Each teacher had their own unique experience, along with some advice that might help those teaching their own children during this time.
Routines
Rob Struckhoff, human anatomy and biology teacher at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, said “routine is key” when teaching children at home.
Struckhoff explained that for him this has been crucial as he teaches his high school students online along with his three children at home.
Struckhoff is the father of Owen, 11th-grader; Avery, sixth-grader; and Case, second-grader, who all attend St. Vincent.
According to Struckhoff, the switch to online learning for his children has gone smoothly which he give credit to school.
“St. Vincent did a great job with the switch,” he said.
Struckhoff has a log book to keep track of what his children are doing for schoolwork.
“In addition to the log book, we have a routine set up,” he said. “We wake up between 7:30-8 a.m., and do our morning prayer and have breakfast.”
Following breakfast, his children start their assignments for the day. Midway through the morning they take a break and have a recess/playtime where they incorporate physical activities. His children also have a reading time and then take any needed tests.
Struckhoff reiterated that he makes sure they do things as a family, like going for a walk.
Teaching his Borgia students also has been a “good experience.”
He said it has been a learning process for him and has made him feel like a “first-year teacher all over again.”
Struckhoff teaches at the freshman level, as well as junior and senior. He explained that he has used resources like Zoom to communicate with his students.
Because he teaches science, lab exercises have posed quite the hiccup in teaching, but Struckhoff has been able to find solutions.
“This opportunity allows my students creativity with their labs,” he said. “I focus on the participation I see from them, as well as their creativity and individuality.”
Struckhoff is still lecturing his students online by posting videos to YouTube. Questions are posted on the video, and tests on the subject are done on Google Classroom.
As a baseball coach at Borgia High School, Struckhoff also is focused on keeping his athletes in an athletic routine as well.
Struckhoff posts workouts for the baseball team to do via Twitter and Google Classroom.
“It is an important sacrifice that we make, but it has been disappointing for the students and especially the seniors,” Struckhoff said. “I think it’s camaraderie that everyone misses the most.”
Communication
Becky Zanin, a kindergarten teacher at Clearview Elementary and a mom, encourages communication with teachers.
“As a teacher myself I can say we are waiting for you to contact us so we can help,” she said.
Zanin is the mother of four children — Zac, who is a second-grader at Clearview Elementary; Belle, a freshman, and Alex, a sophomore, both at Washington High School; and Emma, who is a freshman at East Central College.
Zanin said her experience with home-based learning with her own children has gone smoothly.
Zac, Zanin’s youngest, has a routine that he sticks to throughout the day. He starts off by having breakfast and they go from the hardest assignments of the day to the easiest.
“After we complete some of his schoolwork, we take a break with some physical activities,” Zanin said.
Zac’s physical education teacher created a Facebook page for the students at his school, where he posts exercises for the children.
“With Belle and Alex, I just have to check in and they have been very self-motivated,” Zanin said.
She explained that throughout the day she checks to see what questions they have while doing their school work. She added that for her son Alex, it has been a great experience and good opportunity to have him to focus on his schoolwork.
“He plays basketball and since that season hasn’t been happening, it has allowed him to focus solely on school, which has been good for him,” Zanin said.
Despite being a teacher herself Zanin explained that as a parent she even has questions when it comes to schoolwork.
“I had to reach out to one of my kid’s teachers because I had a question on a science assignment,” she said.
With her students, Zanin has made it a point to try to keep the experience as stress free as possible for parents. She focuses on reinforcement with the curriculum and has created a Facebook page for her class so families and their children can still socially interact.
Zanin reiterated that communication with teachers is the best thing to do when you are unsure about something.
“No question is too big or small for a person to ask,” she said.
Teamwork
Seventh- and eighth-grade math/science teacher, Stacey Maciejewski at Our Lady of Lourdes, said that teamwork is what will make this switch to home-based learning work best.
Maciejewski is the mother of Kyan, an eighth-grader, and Ria, a fourth-grader, both at Our Lady of Lourdes, and in her experience, teamwork and communication that has made this process go smoothly for her.
As a teacher, she is communicating with parents to get feedback through surveys on what is and is not working at home, and how parents feel about the course load.
“The feedback that has been received has been very helpful,” Maciejewski said. “It gives us a point of reference of what we need to work on.”
She added that it also allows the students, parents and teachers to collaborate on the education that is being done at home.
Maciejewski explained that OLL is working on moving forward with the school year. Teachers at the school are using tools like Zoom and Office 365 to teach the students new topics.
“The resources we are using have been very helpful,” she said.
There is a difference seen in how primary and secondary education are approaching the new curriculum, according to Maciejewski.
“My daughter’s schoolwork is paper based with some technology being used for storybooks and math resources,” she explained, “but my son’s schoolwork is done using technology.”
She feels both are working very well for her children and appropriate.
Maciejewski said as a teacher and parent she understands the struggles there can be when making the switch to home-based learning.
“This is new for everyone,” she said. “If we work together and keep an open line of communication it will work.”