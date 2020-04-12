Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.