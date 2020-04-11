Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of everyone involved, hog and lamb tagging for the Washington Town & Country Fair will not take place Saturday, April 18.
Jennifer Giesike, president and CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Fair, said officials will instead mail out the tags and tagging instructions to each exhibitor.
Giesike, who also serves as Fair manager, said her office has been in contact with 4-H leaders and FFA advisers to provide them with a list of exhibitors and their mailing information.
The process for tagging this year will be as follows:
• The Fair Board livestock committee and Fair manager will pre-draw all exhibitors’ numbers.
• Each exhibitor will be mailed a packet during the week of April 13 that will include their tags, registration form, verification instructions and a livestock handbook. If someone does not receive their packet by Tuesday, April 21, they should email lvstk@washmofair.com.
• Exhibitors will tag their own animals at home and then mail, email or text a photo to the livestock committee chairman and Fair manager by Friday, May 1.
All contact information will be included in the packet.
“We thank you everyone for their cooperation and support as we continue to work through this difficult time,” said Giesike.
Anyone with questions should email lvstk@washmofair.com.