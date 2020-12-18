Long-term care facilities have been among the hardest hit with COVID-19, but the scheduled release of the Moderna vaccine is a beacon of hope for weary workers and residents at area nursing homes.
“We are all excited a vaccine is on its way,” said Amy Francis, director of nursing and interim administrator at Oak Pointe of Washington.
The announcement of the vaccine being distributed to long-term care facilities came earlier this month from Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
There were 34 active COVID-19 cases reported in long-term care facilities Friday, according to the Franklin County Health Department. That number includes residents and staff. That’s down significantly from the record 101 reported active COVID-19 cases in county long-term care facilities on Nov. 2.
And while the Moderna vaccine is still waiting on final FDA approval, facilities in Franklin County are expecting to receive the vaccine by the end of the month, and all but one plan to partner with CVS and Walgreens to distribute the vaccine at their facilities. The other facility is partnering with DHSS, according to Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
“Every long-term care facility in Franklin County will be vaccinated from a personnel perspective, and most importantly, a resident perspective,” Brinker said, adding he anticipates that will occur over the next two weeks.
Patricia Cokingtin, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Americare, said in a press release that its facilities are “taking all necessary steps to ensure each community receives vaccines for residents and staff.”
She did not give a timeline for when the vaccine is expected to arrive.
Americare is the parent company to 10 long-term care facilities in Franklin County, including Victorian Place of Washington and Arbors Campus, South Pointe and Arbors Campus, Victorian Place of Union, Willow Brooke, Victorian Place of St. Clair, St. Clair Nursing Center, Victorian Place of Sullivan and Dunsford Court.
Both Victorian Place of Washington and St. Clair Nursing Center have active virus cases currently, according to Cokingtin.
Since Dec. 3, there have been 15 residents and five employees at Victorian Place of Washington who have tested positive and one resident who died due to the virus. Cokingtin said four of five employees are considered recovered.
At the St. Clair Nursing Center, there have been 18 residents and five employees who have tested positive since Dec. 7.
The recovery rate for COVID-19 positive residents at Americare facilities overall has been 90 percent, Cokingtin said.
Since its opening July 6, Oak Pointe has not had any COVID-19 cases among residents or staff, Francis said.
She said the facility is working with CVS and Walgreens on distribution of the vaccine, which is expected at the end of the month or next month.
“There are some residents who are very excited and ready for (the vaccine),” Francis said. “Other residents surprisingly don’t worry about themselves but are concerned with their grandkids, ... and they are looking at it like whatever I need to do to help my grandkids.”