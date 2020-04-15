Long-term care facilities throughout Franklin County have focused their efforts on how they can not only help their residents cope through this time of uncertainty, but also keep them safe.
Residents in long-term care facilities are no longer allowed to have person-to-person contact with family members due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the state and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
Facilities across the county have taken measures into their own hands to find ways residents can still be supported by their loved ones and compliant with social distancing.
And, with a recent outbreak of coronavirus cases at Grandview Healthcare in Washington, area nursing homes are taking extraordinary measures to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Missourian contacted long-term care facilities in the area to ask how they are helping residents cope with the changes taking place and what they are doing to ensure the safety of their residents.
Cedarcrest Manor
Paula Hanson, administrator at Cedarcrest Manor in Washington, reported that the facility is making adjustments to keep its residents safe and happy.
Hanson said the staff now must go through a stringent screening process before reporting for work.
“All the doors to the facility are locked; staff now enter through the vendor door where they are screened before reporting for duty,” she explained. “Staff members stay in a secured area while they are screened.”
The screening process at Cedarcrest Manor includes taking a staff member’s temperature, making sure it is not above 100.3 degrees and asking questions to screen them for any potential respiratory sickness, according to Hanson.
Policies on outside treatment also have been adjusted.
“Residents are only leaving the facility if it is a life or death matter,” Hanson said. “Any other outside appointments residents have are being done over the phone.”
For residents who do need to leave the facility, they are being put in a private room for isolation for 14 days, according to Hanson.
Due to the fact that residents are no longer able to receive visits by family members, Cedarcrest Manor staff are trying to provide the best experience possible for them.
“We are allowing family to do window visits, which many have been able to participate in,” Hanson said. “The staff also has done a lot of outreach, helping residents video chat with their families on iPhones and iPads.”
In addition to the window visits, video chats and phone calls, the facility has encouraged families to send letters or photos to stay in contact. Hanson reported that all mail is isolated for a 48-hour period before being distributed.
“Another resource we are encouraging families to use is email,” Hanson explained. “We have two email addresses the families have to contact their loved ones; where we can print out messages.”
Hanson added that the Cedarcrest Facebook page is another great resource for families to stay updated and see what is taking place inside the facility.
“We post photos and updates regularly,” she said.
While trying to boost communication between residents and their loved ones, the facility also is ensuring that residents are staying engaged and active.
“We do room visits in the facility, where a person will spend time with the resident and do an activity they wish to do, whether it be reading, singing or watching television,” said Hanson, adding her staff has been very hands-on with ensuring that residents are checked regularly and have an activity to do.
“We are learning from this (pandemic) every day,” she said. “As we move forward we will continue to learn and grow.”
For more information, visit http://www.visitcedarcrestmanor.com/.
Bristol Manor
William Shipp, administrator at Bristol Manor in Washington, said the facility is taking precautions.
“We are limiting staff to one building, taking temperatures and sanitizing,” he said.
Shipp said residents are allowed to leave for treatment in emergency situations.
“Upon returning, those residents go through the same screening process as our employees do and are monitored,” Shipp said.
In terms of activities, the residents are still able to participate in things like bingo and puzzles.
“The tough part has been limiting the people who they can see,” he said.
Shipp said the facility is encouraging families of residents to stay in contact with their loved ones through phone calls.
For more information, visit https://www.bristol-manor.com/.
Senior Living by Americare
Senior Living by Americare owns several long-term health care facilities in the county, including Victorian Place of Union, St. Clair and Washington and South Point Senior Living.
Patricia Cokingtin, senior vice president, released a press release stating: “Americare Senior Living has put an official plan in place to prevent and respond to possible cases of COVID-19 in their communities.”
Cokingtin told The Missourian that every facility is trying to do what it can to protect residents and staff.
Employees are screened and having their temperatures taken at the beginning, middle and end of their shift, she said. They also are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and taking precautions with those who are isolated.
Residents only receive outside treatment when it is crucial to their health status and those who leave are isolated and monitored upon their return to the facility.
Cokingtin explained that with activities, staff is practicing social distancing and doing activities “one on one.”
No visitors are allowed in the facility. Due to this, Americare facilities have purchased in-house Wi-Fi-enabled smart devices for residents who do not have their own, so they can communicate with their families through video chatting.
Cokingtin did add that there is one exception to the no-visitor policy.
“Family members are allowed to visit a resident when death is imminent,” she said, and those deaths must be non-coronavirus related.
Cokingtin did state that all facilities associated with Senior Living by Americare have Facebook pages where updates are posted regularly.
For more information, visit www.americareusa.net/ or www.americareusa.net/coronavirus.
Sunset Health Care Center
Administrator Tracy Haston of Sunset Health Care Center in Union explained the facility is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and it entering the facility.
According to Haston, there are no cases of the virus in the facility and staff is working hard to keep it that way.
“Staff is screened at the beginning and end of the shift,” she said.
Screening includes temperatures being taken and questionnaires being filled out. Staff also is wearing personal protective equipment.
Most residents are not going for outside treatment at this time. The ones who will be allowed to are likely on dialysis.
“Those residents will be isolated when they return and will be closely monitored,” she said.
Due to CDC guidelines and a mandate issued by the governor, visitors are not allowed in the facility. Sunset has purchased two Alexa devices and tablets so that residents can communicate with their families.
“This allows them to be able to talk with their families and video chat with them,” said Haston, adding that families are able to mail and electronically send messages and photos to share with their loved ones.
There is an exception to the no-visitors rule if imminent death of a resident is expected and not related to the virus, Haston said. That exception is in accordance by what is allowed with CDC guidelines and mandates that have been issued.
Haston said activities at the center have changed.
“All activities have to be one-on-one and are done in the rooms,” she said. “Social services has been visiting with the residents and doing activities such as reading and playing games.”
Residents also are having to eat in their rooms right now, but according to Haston, both the activities and dietary departments have been very accommodating with this change.
“Recently, the residents wanted barbecue chicken and those departments made it happen,” she said.
For the Easter holiday, preparations were made to make it special for the residents, Hatson said.
One of those plans involved a staff member dressing up like the Easter bunny.
For more information, visit www.mgmhealthcare.com/sunset or the facilty’s Facebook page, SunsetHealthCareCenter.
Editor’s Note: The Missourian was not able to contact all long-term care facilities in the Franklin County area. Those not included who wish to be should email dragottok@emissourian.com.