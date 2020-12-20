COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Missouri, including 13 from Franklin County, raising the state’s death toll to 4,937, according to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.
A 47-year-old woman from St. Clair was the youngest of the 13 people reported as COVID-19 fatalities by the Franklin County Health Department.
The health department's daily report also included the following fatalities: a 55-year-old man from Pacific; a 74-year-old man from Pacific; a 74-year-old man from New Haven; a 74-year-old man from Lonedell; a 77-year-old man from New Haven; an 80-year-old man from New Haven; an 81-year-old male from Catawissa; an 88-year-old man from New Haven; an 88-year-old man from Union; a 90-year-old woman from New Haven; a 93-year-old man from Washington; and a 94-year-old male from Union.
Since the pandemic began in March, 108 Franklin County residents have died of COVID-19. It is not clear when the 13 people died as it can take up to a month or longer for the state health department to confirm COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The county health department also reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Since the pandemic began in March, 6,305 Franklin County residents have tested positive.
Of those testing positive for the virus on Sunday were a 6-year-old boy from Sullivan; an 11-year-old girl from St. Clair; a 15-year-old boy from Pacific; a 23-year-old man from Beaufort; a 26-year-old woman from Robertsville; a 51-year-old woman from Leslie; a 54-year-old woman from Rosebud; a 56-year-old woman from Gerald; and a 95-year-old woman from Union.
In Washington specifically, the 15 people tested positive: one teen boy and three teen girls; two men and three women in their 20s; one woman in her 30s; one woman in her 40s; one man in his 50s; one woman in her 60s; one man and one woman in their 80s.
Currently, the county has 31 active case in long-term care facilities, which includes both nursing home residents and staff. The health department reported 22 hospitalizations between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
The 10-day rolling total of new cases stands at 596, with the testing positivity rate over the last 14 days is 16.43 percent.
The news of these COVID-19 deaths and people testing positive came on the same day that the Franklin County Commission's mask mandate expired at noon.
According to Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, the county's three-person governing body is not planning to renew or extend the month-long mask mandate.
While the county mask mandate is set to expire, Washington city leaders say the citywide mask mandate will stay in effect because the metrics that the city is using to track the pandemic have not fallen enough for the mask mandate to be repealed.