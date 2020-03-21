In addition to the cancellation of many events and programs, local churches are suspending regular worship services in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
However, the pandemic isn’t stopping their spirit of community, church officials said.
Presbyterian Church
The Presbyterian Church of Washington canceled its worship service, Sunday, March 15, and after several days, its leaders decided to suspend future services to protect their community.
In a video posted on Facebook Wednesday, March 18, Pastor Patrick Gruber announced the church will cancel all worship services through the end of March.
“Even though we will not have in-person worship services, we are still going to have worship services that you will be able to attend from home,” said Gruber.
The service, called “PCW at Home,” will launch this Sunday, March 22, at 10 a.m., the regular worship time. At 10:15 a.m., the service will begin and can be accessed at the Presbyterian Church’s website. A link to the website was made available with the same Facebook video.
Gruber said technical difficulties can be called into the church before and during the service, by dialing 636-239-3178.
“We will have tech workers here to answer the phone with any questions you have,” he explained.
A team will make a prerecorded video to premiere March 22.
“It will look like a live event to anyone who’s watching it,” said ruling elder Jolene Patterson, adding that in the future the church plans to set up a livestream service.
Patterson said the church is setting up texting and email chains which will relay church information to try and encompass as many members as possible.
The church leaders are working to make sure all of its members, including those who may not have devices to watch the virtual services, or are not the most technologically savvy can still access the virtual worship.
In the video, Gruber said he encourages church members to reach out to those who might need help and share technology assets.
First United Methodist
First Washington United Methodist Church of Washington has canceled all worship services, youth groups, meetings and scheduled small groups for the next two weeks, until March 22.
Pastor Troy Merseal said the church will reconvene Wednesday, March 25, to evaluate the future.
In the meantime, the regular Sunday message will be available to watch via the church’s YouTube and Facebook page. Merseal said the church actually started uploading videos of the Sunday messages over YouTube about nine months ago, so the virtual message is not new.
“We find it a great way to reach out to other people who may not have a church home,” he said. Over 50 videos are available to access.
On Sunday, March 15, Merseal’s message was livestreamed over Facebook Live. A prerecorded sermon will be uploaded to Facebook and YouTube Sunday, March 22, and live sermons will continue the following weekend.
Additionally, church members and leaders having been using its Facebook page to share devotionals and others ways to stay connected in faith.
St. Peter’s UCC
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ (UCC) suspended all programming and building use Wednesday, March 18. This includes the suspension of the services offered by the Harvest Table and the food pantry.
In a newsletter to the church’s members, the UCC Church Council said the tentative plan is to resume activities Wednesday, April 1.
The UCC also plans to provide virtual worship in the near future, and is currently working on setting up the service for its members.
Catholic Churches
The Archdiocese of St. Louis suspended all public Catholic Masses starting Monday, March 16, until the tentative date of Monday, April 6. The announcement came three days after the Archdiocese suspended Catholics from their obligation to attend Mass for the next three Sundays.
St. Francis Borgia Parish Pastor Father Joe Wormek said the church will continue to hold confessions and adoration; however, all visitors should remain 6 or more feet apart and there should be no more than 10 gathered, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
On SFB’s website under the header “News,” there is a tab labeled “Live Stream Masses.” Opening that tab leads to a page which offers links to multiple different daily, livestreamed Masses. These include Masses at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and Washington University Catholic Student Center.
“We talked about streaming ourselves,” said Wormek, which is something the church is currently in the process of working toward.
Similarly, Our Lady of Lourdes has started livestreaming services on its Facebook page, with the first Mass celebrated Thursday morning, March 19.
The Rev. Jim Theby of Our Lady of Lourdes announced on OLL’s Facebook page in a video Tuesday, March 17, that the church will do livecast Masses each day and post videos on a regular basis “that will help all of us hopefully to grow closer to the Lord during this time.”
Additionally, OLL has set up a texting service to inform parishioners about Mass times, cancellations and other news.
To join, visit OLL’s Facebook page or sign up online at ourladyoflourdes48.flocknote.com.
Immanuel Lutheran
Immanuel Lutheran Church likewise decided to suspend church worship services Thursday, March 18. The Rev. Dr. Mark Bangert spoke of multiple different ways the church is utilizing technology to keep members connected and active.
“On Sunday, we will be having a worship service available on our webpage,” he said. The service will be a prerecorded video of what a regular Sunday service would look like.
Bangert has already begun making and uploading daily sermons and devotionals to the church’s Facebook page, where the Sunday video will be available for streaming. The videos also can be found on the church’s YouTube channel.
A link to the YouTube channel can be found on the main page of imlutheran.org.
In addition, the church will provide parents with Sunday school activities to download for their children, and the church’s youth group, Immanuel Lutheran Crosstrainers, remains active on its blog at imlutheranyouth.org.
“It’s a necessary substitution,” Bangert said. “But it doesn’t compare to meeting with the people of God.”
Local churches are encouraged to contact The Missourian to promote specific virtual events and practices during the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.