Businesses across the state and here locally have made changed to their hours and some have closed due to the coronavirus outbreak that is sweeping across the nation.
Larger companies, like Schnucks, Aldi and Walmart, have adjusted hours while Ulta, JCPenny and Dick’s have announced the temporary closure of their stores.
For small family-owned businesses the decision to close or remain open can be crucial and the community’s support will be pivotal during this outbreak, owners told The Missourian.
Stores throughout the Washington area have are trying to decide how to best serve the community and its customers.
Brown’s Shoe Center
Brown’s Shoe Center closed its showroom doors Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m.
Marketing manager Kelly Elliot said the decision was made for the safety of employees and customers.
The business does not have a set date to reopen, according to Elliot, explaining they want to approach opening cautiously and when it is safe to do so.
There will be a staff member in the building during hours of operation to fill orders, answer phones, etc.
Customers will have access to the business through the website https://www.wherefeetloveus.com/, where orders can be placed.
For updates on the business, visit the store’s Facebook page at brownsshoecenter or sign up for emails on its website.
Cinema 1 Plus
Washington’s local movie theater, Cinema 1 Plus, announced it has closed temporarily.
Owner Karl Mittler said the closure is the theater’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
No specific date to reopen was given, but Mittler said he will reopen when it is safe to do so.
For more information on the cinema, visit http://www.cinema1plus.com/.
Schroeder Drugs
Washington’s local drug store, Schroeder Drugs, will be offering delivery and drive-through service. In-store business is suspended until further notice.
Nonprescription items will be available through the drive-thru.
Hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the store will be closed on Sunday.
For updates and more information, call 636-239-4707 or visit its Facebook page Schroeder Drug.
Loyal Bella
Pet owners will still have access to pet supplies and treats for their furry loved ones at Loyal Bella Co. in Downtown Washington.
Owner Jill Liebrum reported that she intends to stay open and keep normal hours at this time.
“There is only person at the business at a time,” Liebrum explained. “Now if my employee gets sick I will be forced to reduce my hours, but at this time the plan is to keep the same hours.”
Liebrum said that she is taking extra precautions to make sure her store is a safe and healthy place.
“The shop is constantly being cleaned,” she said. “Common areas like counter and register are being disinfected regularly.”
For more information or updates on changes made, visit the shop’s Facebook page at loyalbellaco.
Neighborhood Reads
Dawn Kitchell, owner of Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Washington, said she is “taking it day by day” with the coronavirus outbreak but still aims to “get books to people.”
The bookstore will change its operations beginning Monday, March 23, to limit customers to curbside pickup, local delivery and mail orders.
The bookstore will close to customer walk-ins on Sunday at 4 p.m. Until then, the staff will continue cleaning and maintaining a limit of no more than 10 customers in the bookstore at one time.
Customers can see what is on the shelves at the bookstore online at neighborhoodreads.com and can reach the staff at Neighborhood Reads bookstore by calling 636-390-WORD (9673) weekdays 10-6, Saturday 10-4 and Sunday 12-4.
Country Living
Country Living General Store, located in Downtown Washington, is still open for business, according to owner Gail Lause.
Lause said one major change that customers might notice is that the upstairs of the business is now closed.
“We closed the antique part of the store,” she said. “The grocery store portion of the store is still open.”
In an effort to follow social distancing, the store now offers curbside service and will take pickup orders.
“People can call in, order and pay over the phone,” Lause said.
The plan is to stay open and keep normal business hours, but like everything else, that is subject to change.
To place a pickup order, call 636-239-1115. For updates on changes, visit the store’s Facebook page at CountryLivingGeneralStore .
IB Nuts and Fruit Too
Holly Wunderlich, owner of IB Nuts and Fruit Too in Downtown Washington, has closed her physical business to the public, but has plans to still serve her customers.
“We will now be doing delivery and shipping services,” she said.
Wunderlich said this change will last at least two weeks, but she will follow the CDC guidelines. She added this is her effort to participate in social distancing and hopes this will help others do the same.
“I hope this will allow people to stay home,” she said.
For updates on business operations, visit the store’s Facebook page, ibnutsandfruittoo. For orders, visit https://ib-nuts.com/ or email info@ib-nuts.com.
Addi’s
Women’s clothing store Addi’s in Downtown Washington announced it has closed temporarily.
The store’s owner, Cindy Potts, explained it was a decision made for the well-being of staff and customers.
She added that there is no set date for the business to reopen at this time.
“We will reopen when we are able to be around people again,” Potts said.
In the meantime, Potts will still be doing business through Facebook.
“We will continue to post on Facebook and if a customer sees something they would like to purchase, they can leave a message on the store’s answering machine,” she explained.
Individuals who purchase items will have the option to have those items shipped or arrangements will be made for them to be picked up at the store.
To place orders, call 636-239-1848. For update on store operations or to see items on sell, visit Addi’s Facebook page at addiswashmo.
The Painted Home
The Painted Home in Downtown Washington announced earlier this week that it will remain open and is taking extra precautions with sanitizing.
The store is adding a curbside pickup service and free local evening delivery.
The store is currently putting together some kits that will be available for purchase soon.
For more information, visit https://www.thepaintedhomewashmo.com/, its Facebook page, thepaintedhomewashmo, or call 636-432-1766.
Hillermann Nursery
Hillermann Nursery in Washington announced on Facebook it will remain open and offer curbside pickup and delivery services. The store will keep normal hours of operation.
For more information, visit its Facebook page at Hillermann Nursery & Florist.
Four Season Florist
Four Season Florist in Downtown Washington announced it will still be open for business on its Facebook page.
The shop itself will remain open to the public, but curbside pickup and delivery also will be available. Purchases also can be made at its website www.foursf.com.
Hours are subject to change, but as of now the business will be open during normal hours of operation.
For updates or for more information visit its Facebook page at Four Seasons Florist.
Straatmann Feed
Straatmann Feed in Labadie is open for business.
According to owner Glenn Straatmann the store will operate during normal hours and is offering curbside pickup and delivery at both the Labadie and New Melle location.
To place an order for curbside pickup or delivery at the Labadie location call 636-742-4703 or email Feedorders1@gmail.com.
Beautiful Journey
Beautiful Journey in Downtown Washington is open for online sales only.
For store updates and instructions, visit https://beautifuljourneyshop.com/ or its Facebook page Beautiful Journey Shop.
Gary R. Lucy Gallery
The Gary R. Lucy Gallery in Downtown Washington is currently offering wedding registries, gifts, artworks and custom framing online or by phone.
For more information, visit www.garylucy.com, call 636-239-6337, email customercare@garylucy.com or visit its Facebook page Gary Lucy Gallery.
Olivino
Olivino in Downtown Washington is open for curbside pickup, local delivery and online purchasing. The store also will host online classes.
Hours for curbside service are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Local delivery hours are Tuesday and Thursday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For updates, call 636-900-9333 or visit www.olivinotastingbar.com.
Plush Home and Fashion
Plush Home and Fashion in Washington is offering curbside pickup and porch delivery for local honey and elderberry syrup.
Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information visit its Facebook page Plush Home and Fashion.