It has been almost two months since businesses started closing their doors to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Last week, mandates were lifted and many local businesses reopened their doors to patrons, not knowing what to expect.
The Missourian reached out to several businesses to see how their first week back in operations went.
Brown’s Shoe Center
Vice President of Sales Kurt Brown for Brown’s Shoe Center couldn’t have been happier with the business’s first week of being reopened.
“The support and engagement from the Washington community was amazing,” he said. “I could not have asked it to be any better.”
Brown said there was consistency with the flow of customers and the store was able to serve all as they came in.
“We never exceeded the occupancy requirement of 20 people,” he noted. “That was nice because no one had to wait to be served.”
Brown said he was not surprised “per se” about the amount of traffic in the store because the community showed great support even during its closure with an increase in online sales.
The store has its inventory stocked for all shoe needs, he said, and is ready to meet its customers’ demands.
Four Seasons Florist
Julie Prenger, owner of Four Seasons Florist in Washington, reopened her shop Monday, May 4, and said it was a busy week.
“Last week was exceptionally busy in general because it was the week of Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and Nurses Week,” she said. “Despite the business, the foot traffic in the story was never overwhelming.”
Prenger added that it was touching that a lot of people seemed to really be focused on supporting small businesses. She also said there’s been a lot of respect shown between customers in the store.
“Everyone respected social distancing and kept a good distance from others,” she said. “Some people wore masks as well.”
Prenger added that it is hard to anticipate how busy her business will be in the coming weeks, but last week was a great start.
Hillermann Nursery
Sandi Hillermann McDonald said it was a busy week for Hillermann Nursery & Florist in Washington.
“We reopened the retail store to the public and saw a lot of foot traffic,” she said. “Everyone who came in was respectful of the protocol and procedures we have in place.”
Only 30 people were allowed in the store at a time and according to McDonald, they were able to keep the number of people in the retail store under that capacity.
“It was very busy, but that also was to be expected,” McDonald said. “The week of Mother’s Day is the store’s busiest week out of the year.”
The nursery is still offering curbside service for those who are uncomfortable coming into the store.
Hillermann Nursery is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store does hope to expand its hours after Memorial Day.
Addi’s
Women’s clothing store Addi’s in Downtown Washington had a great first week, according to owner Cindy Potts.
The store reopened Wednesday, May 6, with six customers at a time.
“There were a few times we hit our max capacity in the store, but everyone was terrific about understanding and having to wait,” Potts said.
The store was busier than Potts expected, but she said it was probably busy because it was the week of Mother’s Day.
The store had hand sanitizer, gloves and masks (to borrow or purchase) available to customers to use during their shopping experience.
“We are taking this opening very slow and being as cautious as we can,” she said.
Addi’s is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers are able to make private appointments before and after the stores hours of operations and can do so by calling 636-239-1848.
Loyal Bella Co.
While Loyal Bella Co., a pet supplies store in Downtown Washington, has remained open, owner Jill Liebrum reported a good first week since the stay-at-home order was lifted.
“We were definitely a little busier last week,” she said.
Liebrum added that she was not surprised by the increase in business last week.
“The weather was really nice and because of that I think it encouraged people to want to get out,” she said.
The store as of now is still holding restricted hours of operation of Wednesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
