LMI Aerospace is furloughing workers due to the new coronavirus outbreak, according to notices to the state.
The company said in the notice that the furloughs are a result of the pandemic and “a significant, unforeseeable and rapid downturn in the U.S. economy and related consequences.” LMI is a supplier for Boeing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The notices say 140 employees will be furloughed from two locations in St. Charles.
LMI told the state there will also be furloughs at related units, including 80 employees at a Valent Aerostructures location in Washington, and 87 at an Ozark Mountain Technologies location in Cuba.