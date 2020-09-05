The St. Clair License Office is once again offering walk-up services.
Charlene Saling, executive director of the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce, said the office also will continue offering appointments until the end of the year, unless directed otherwise by the state.
The license office reopened in May after weeks of being shut down due to the coronavirus. Until now, the office offered its services by appointment only to allow for social distancing.
“This has been of great benefit to our staff, as it allows for our scheduler to screen appointments when made to make sure any questions are answered, as well as ensuring all required documentation will be brought to the scheduled appointments,” Saling said.
The practice has helped eliminate most return visits for the same transaction, and most customers are reportedly in and out within 15 minutes, she said.
All customers are encouraged to wait in their cars. When making an appointment, office staff asks what type of vehicle will be driven, and will come out and get the customer upon their appointed time.
For walk-ups, an office employee will meet customers at the door. If there is a wait time, the customer will be encouraged to return to their car, and an employee will come and retrieve them once available.
“We have added additional staff and are moving quite along and doing quite well,” Saling said.