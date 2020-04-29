Although many events have been canceled or postponed due to the virus outbreak, the summer reading program at the Washington Public Library will still place.
“This year our summer reading program will be virtual,” Director Nelson Appell explained, “and we will be able to manage the program electronically.”
This year’s theme is Imagine Your Story, focusing on fairy tales, princesses and mystical lands.
According to Appell, the much loved summer reading program is taking place and adapting to the ever-changing situation that the virus outbreak brings.
The library will use Beanstack, a software program by Zoobean, Inc. which provides website and mobile applications to help encourage and build children’s literacy.
Beanstack, according to Appell, is targeted for libraries and is run by librarians.
Patrons who participate in the summer reading program will be able to register through a mobile application and online.
Paper copies also will be available for individuals who do not have access to the mobile application or internet, Appell noted.
“The Washington Public Library is thrilled to continue to offer this service to our community,” he said.
The library did purchase a three-year license for the program and Appell said he hopes that this will help alleviate any reading challenges for the fall and winter.
The target date to begin the program will be at the beginning of June. Staff is still working out the details of the summer reading program, which will be announced at a later date.
For more information on the Washington Public Library, visit https://www.washmolib.org/ or its Facebook page by searching Washington Public Library.