State lawmakers have been told to stay away from Jefferson City but may return to the 2020 session April 27.
Both houses, which had been adjourned for some time due to the COVID-19 scare, were in session last week to pass a supplemental emergency budget that includes $6 billion in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, who sits on the House Budget Committee, said this in not the full 2021 Missouri state budget, but instead a stopgap or emergency budget.
“This will basically be a budget to hold us over until we get the full budget passed,” Griesheimer said. “The budget committee didn’t see this, it was all handled by the budget committee chairmen, leadership from both houses and the governor’s office.”
Lawmakers were called back to Jefferson City to vote on the emergency budget, but it was certainly not business as usual at the Capitol.
“It was actually kind of spooky because it was so quiet and dark,” Griesheimer said. “When we arrived doctors from the University of Missouri took our temperature and asked us a bunch of questions about our travels. We were told to go to our office, monitor the floor debate and wait for instructions from leadership.”
Since lawmakers have to cast their yea or nay votes from their individual desks in the House chamber, Griesheimer said they were escorted in groups of four, donning face masks to push the button in their desks.”
Budget
For now, lawmakers are back home waiting for the all clear, but even when it does come, the 2020 legislative session is all but over.
With just 30 days remaining in the 2020 session, only a handful of bills have been agreed on by both the House and Senate. Even if the session is reconvened, there may not be enough time to get bills through the committee hearing processes and approvals in both houses.
Griesheimer reiterated the state budget will be the No. 1 priority as other bills are dead in the water.
“Leadership has sympathized with us and understands we have put a lot of energy into our individual bills,” he said. “Constitutionally, we only have to meet every 10 days in a session and the budget is the only thing we are mandated to pass.”
He also addressed the criticism Gov. Mike Parson has received on his handling of the crisis.
“I think he (Parson) has done a good job on this,” Griesheimer said. “He’s letting his departments do what they need to do. This is unprecedented and nobody has had to deal with something like this.”
There has been some speculation that Parson may have emergency powers to extend the legislative session, but no clear decisions have been made yet.
Emergency Budget
The CARES act was designed to help states mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to help families and businesses deal with the economic impact of the virus. Some of the key funding items contained in the bill that is now on its way to the governor will:
• Provide more than $5 billion for Missouri to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including funding for testing, health care workers, hospitals, nursing homes, personal protective equipment, crisis counseling, food delivery, public education, and much more.
• Provide $1 billion in aid to counties and municipalities responding to the crisis. It is still unclear what Franklin County’s share of this aid will be. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Monday that county will receive $175 million.
• Fund the Community Development Block Grant (additional $20 million in CDBG) for quarantine/treatment facilities, providing testing and diagnosis at fixed and mobile locations, and delivering meals to quarantined individuals.
• Provide new funding that supports National Guard efforts to respond to the crisis and mobilize for future emergencies during the remainder of the fiscal year ($11 million).
• Provide $300 million that will help fund K-12 public schools for COVID-19-related expenses and up to $1.5 billion for additional K-12 expenses.
• Provide $200 million to distribute among all recognized higher education institutions (public, private, and proprietary) and $304 million to distribute among Missouri’s public four-year and two-year colleges and universities.
• Provide up to $90 million for use by nursing homes to help with infection control and COVID-19 related expenses.
• Provide up to $66 million for child care assistance.
• Provide transit assistance grants to “non-urban” areas ($20 million).
• Provide LIHEAP utilities assistance program ($18 million).
• Provide additional resources to Head Start ($12 million).
• Provide up to $24 million for home delivered meals and emergency food assistance.