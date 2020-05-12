The first COVID-19 case was reported in Franklin County March 23 and just two weeks later on April 7, the first eight recoveries from the virus were confirmed.
Since that time, the total cases in the county has risen to 131 with 14 deaths, but overall, 61 percent of the COVID-19 patients have recovered.
The county has averaged 2.5 new COVID-19 cases each day for the past 51 days and 1.5 recoveries each day as well.
On Tuesday, the highest single-day reporting of recoveries was confirmed by Franklin County at 15, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81.
They range in age from 47 to 97 and include 10 females and five males.
Ten of the recoveries are from Washington, three from St. Clair and one each from Union and Sullivan.
Victorian Place
Victorian Place of St. Clair is reporting only six of its residents are still active COVID-19 cases. Five are currently in the specialized COVID-19 care unit at the facility and one other has been hospitalized.
Overall, a total of 12 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 17 and were transferred into the special unit.
One resident from another Americare facility tested positive and was transferred to the specialized COVID-19 care site.
That resident, a 90-year-old man, has had two negative test results and is finishing therapy and will return very soon to Victorian Place of Sullivan.
Six other residents from Victorian Place St. Clair have recovered and now are negative for the virus.
All residents were retested Friday and to date no employees have tested positive for the virus at Victorian Place of St. Clair.
“We are very encouraged by the recoveries we are seeing among our residents,” Americare spokesperson Patricia Cokingtin said. “It takes an incredibly dedicated team of nurses, nursing assistants and therapists to operate our special care site. They deserve all of the credit here. They care deeply for each resident they serve.”
The specialized COVID-19 care site is currently located on the back two halls of the facility. This wing has been closed off with isolation protocols and separate equipment. Plans are now underway to reduce the unit to just one hall keeping all current infection control measures in place.
Recoveries
Thus far, the oldest county resident to recover from the virus was a 98-year-old woman in Washington and the youngest recovery was a 19-year-old woman in Union.
Overall, 40 women and 26 men have recovered.
As of Tuesday, COVID-19 recoveries across Franklin County included:
• Pacific/Gray Summit, 10 recoveries, ages 25 to 79;
• Sullivan, six recoveries, ages 21 to 90;
• Lonedell, three recoveries, ages 50 to 56;
• Villa Ridge, four recoveries, ages 58 to 80;
• Union, 11 recoveries, ages 19 to 71;
• Washington, 29 recoveries, ages 20 to 98;
• St. Albans, one recovery, age 76,
• St. Clair, 11 recoveries, ages 36 to 73;
• New Haven, four recoveries, ages 28 to 56;
• Labadie, one recovery, age 24; and
• Leslie, one recovery, age 35.
Big Days
The largest one-day recovery jump before this week was April 24 when seven recoveries were reported.
Six new recoveries were reported on both April 15 and 21, and five new recoveries were reported on April 9, 28 and May 5.