To The Editor:
On Tuesday, March 24, I went to move my trash cans inside the garage and fell. I laid there for 10 minutes yelling for help but no one could hear me.
Cars were driving up and down the street but didn’t see me.
Thankfully, I was able to flag a car down that was coming up the road. A young woman with a Mercy tag stopped to help me without hesitation.
Because I was unable to be of any assistance she called her 16-year-old son to come help, explaining they lived close by. He was there within a couple of minutes and the two of them helped me up and walked me inside.
They helped me to my kitchen table and made sure my phone was in arms reach if I needed it. They stayed with me until they knew I was all right. I did not get their names but wanted to let everyone know what they did because they went above and beyond.
So, to the young woman and her son, I want to say thank you both and God’s blessings to you and your family.