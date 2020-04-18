KLOGS Footwear, a second-generation, family-owned and -operated business in Sullivan, is offering 24 percent off any purchase on its website to support front line workers working to protect the public from COVID-19.
“Protection for our 24/7 protectors is our way of helping those who are fighting tirelessly each and every day to heal those of us sick with COVID-19,” said Matt Dieckhaus, vice president of sales and marketing.
“We know that our shoes can provide the support and comfort needed for these long and seemingly endless shifts,” he said.
In addition to offering 24 percent off on its website — www.KlogsFootwear.com — the company also is giving away one pair of shoes each day during this crisis.
“Providing comfort and support is the best way for us to express our sincere gratitude,” Dieckhaus said. “We want to get the word out to as many protectors as possible so that they can take advantage of our offer, or have a chance at a free pair.”
KLOGS also has donated more than 12,000 masks to healthcare workers in their community.
Dieckhaus said KLOGS Footwear makes shoes for people whose lives are tough on their feet. In addition to the all-day comfort, the ability to clean your footwear has become a crucial part to fighting the spread of COVID-19. All KLOGS styles are easy to clean, he said.
From its SmartKnit styles, which are machine washable, to its leather and molded styles, which are easy to clean with soap and water, KLOGS can help stop the spread, Dieckhaus said.