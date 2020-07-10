More than 60 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past two weeks, bringing the county total year to date to 261.
There were 65 cases reported during the entire month of June.
This week alone there have been 35 new cases reported.
“A lot of these cases are holdovers from the weekend,” said Franklin County Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson. “The labs were so backed up because of the holiday and now they are being dump reported.”
Nine cases were reported Friday, ranging in age from 7 to 59, in the cities of Leslie, Pacific, St. Albans, Sullivan and Union.
Seventeen of those cases came on Thursday, which is one of the highest single-day totals since the first case was reported March 23. Cases were all over the county: two each in New Haven and St. Clair; three each in Leslie, Villa Ridge and Washington; and one each in Robertsville, Pacific, St. Albans and Union.
The Thursday cases included four children ages 4, 8, 9 and 13.
Four new cases were reported Wednesday, including a 55-year-old woman in Villa Ridge; a 74-year-old woman in St. Albans; a 33-year-old woman in Washington; and a 56-year-old woman in Gerald.
Five cases were reported Tuesday, including three men in their 20s from Labadie and Washington; a 51-year-old man in Union; and a 66-year-old man in Villa Ridge.
On the Monday after the holiday weekend, nine new cases were reported, ranging in age from 21 to 66, and residing in Washington, Union, Pacific and St. Clair. As of Friday, there are now more active cases (73) in the county than any time during the pandemic. Of those active cases, 17 are residents of long-term care facilities and the remaining 48 reside elsewhere in the county.
The Franklin County Health Department on Wednesday reported the COVID-19-related death of an 88-year-old woman in Union. On Friday, the death was removed from the COVID-19 death count totals by county officials, Hinson said, after the health department learned the woman had actually recovered from the virus before she died of another ailment.
County records show the woman was originally diagnosed with the virus June 18.
Of the 261 total cases reported in Franklin County to date, 169 have recovered.