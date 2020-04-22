Pacific High School seniors and their relatives now can plan for a newly targeted July 19 graduation -— at least for the time being.
The Meramec Valley R-III Board of Education and administrators discussed various alternatives to the originally scheduled May 17 graduation at a meeting April 15.
The graduation is now scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at 7 p.m. Should this July date not happen due to further COVID-19 restrictions, the second alternate date is Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m.
PHS Principal Daniel Kania presented several creative ways that other schools are hosting nontraditional graduations, such as seniors driving through their hometowns at a designated time and being celebrated by people who step outside their homes; a small school having 20 individual graduations for their 20 seniors; or holding graduation at a drive-in movie location with attendees remaining in their individual vehicles.
Kania said they were approached by the Jostens school memorabilia company to hold a virtual graduation. He also said they checked into somehow conducting graduation through the videoconferencing app, Zoom, with two widescreens.
“How schools are handling this year’s unusual graduation situation is driven by their size and resources,” he said. “Our students are craving face-to-face contact.”
He said the high school’s staffers still want to try to hold as many key senior events as possible, and that they are planning to conduct PHS Senior Week with some adjustments. The new target date is Thursday, July 16, for the Senior Sunrise event at the ballfield, followed by graduation rehearsal, then a barbecue and finally the senior awards presentation that same evening.
Instead of having Project Graduation at Kokomo Joe’s Family Fun Center in St. Peters, the principal said seniors will be given a nice gift with their diplomas.
“We hope to have a more casual prom in the gym on July 17, with snacks in the cafeteria,” said Kania.
Prom tickets will be able to be purchased during the night of the event, he added.
Baccalaureate now is slated for Sunday, July 19.
While Kania said these are the new target dates for seniors, all families should standby for confirmed dates and activities.