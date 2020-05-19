JCPenney is reopening its Washington store at 5886 Highway 100 Wednesday after temporarily closing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney in Washington, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney.
“We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience,” he said. “We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates.”
JCPenney is monitoring CDC guidelines to guide its practices, and taking precautions to provide a safe environment in which to shop and work, including the following:
Contact-free curbside pickup;
Cleaning throughout the day, paying extra attention to frequently touched surfaces;
Social distancing procedures in place, with reminders throughout the store;
Contactless checkout;
Masks provided to each associate;
Extended return policy and a longer time window to use customer rewards;
Plexiglas shields at the register; and
Associate training on safety practices.
The store hours will be Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The JCPenney flagship store, jcp.com, also remains open to serve shoppers and now features an enhanced user experience.