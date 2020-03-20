Personal visits to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center are suspended during the current coronavirus crisis.
With recommendations from health officials to limit contact with each other to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has suspended personal visits.
“We understand that family and friends do not actually come into contact with the inmates, but this suspension will keep citizens from having to travel to the detention facility thus helping limit a gathering of people in the lobby,” Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a release.
To help inmates and family/friends remain in contact with each other, the Homewav kiosks in the Sheriff’s Office lobby will be available at no cost.
Family and friends can always use Homewav from their own electronic device for a fee and then there is no need to travel, Pelton said.
The video visitation will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Each inmate can have two video visits per week.
To establish a video visit session, an account must be created at Homewav.com.
Additionally, attorney, probation and parole officers and any outside in-custody services are being conducted through phones inside the facility with no direct contact with inmates.
Other Changes
The Citizen’s Police Academy also is postponed until this spread is contained to the point that national, state and local officials believe it is safer to be in confined social spaces again.
Pelton said the sheriff’s office is hopeful to resume the academy later in 2020. The postponement is effective immediately.
Pelton said patrol deputies will be monitoring themselves for symptoms. He said deputies have been instructed to use best social distancing practices when dealing with the public.
“They are not being disrespectful,” he said. “They are simply being self-aware for themselves and citizens.”
Pelton said citizens should remain calm.
“Please do not panic and practice reasonable hygiene habits,” he said. “I apologize for these steps, but I feel they are appropriate precautions to keep citizens and staff as safe as possible.”