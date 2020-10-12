The Iron Spike Model Train Museum announced it would be closing for two weeks after two of its volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.
Claire Saucier, communications officer for the museum, said the volunteers who tested positive received rapid COVID-19 tests and got their results Sunday, Oct. 11.
An additional volunteer is expected to be tested Monday, Oct. 12.
“We are closing out of an abundance of caution,” Saucier said. “Many of our volunteers are senior citizens who have other health conditions, and we don’t want to put them at further risk.”
She said the two-week closure will allow other volunteers to evaluate themselves. “No one has been mandated to quarantine. The museum has allowed volunteers to spread out and socially distance,” Saucier said, adding the museum took other precautions like having both volunteers and visitors wear a mask when inside the building.
The museum is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. and return to its regular operations.
Saucier said the nonprofit expects to lose $2,500 in revenue due to the closure. “We are expecting donations to help supplement the loss we will see during the closure.”
She added the museum averages 40 to 50 visitors a week but prepandemic saw an average of 120 weekly.
“(COVID-19) has really hurt our business,” Saucier said.
The museum charges $8 for adult admission, $6 for children or $24 for a family of four.
For updates or for more information on how to donate, visit ironspike.org or its Facebook page at IronSpikeModelTrainMuseum.