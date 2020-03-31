Human remains recently were recovered by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains, identified as human bones by deputies, were located in the 600 block of Turkey Run Road south of the St. Clair city limits and off Highway PP.
The sheriff’s office was contacted just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 22, after a resident reported finding human remains on their property. After deputies confirmed the remains were human bones, detectives and crime scene investigators conducted a search of the wooded area.
The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the identity of the remains is still unknown. The sheriff’s office is working to locate a dentist to check dental records.
If that doesn’t work, a DNA test is likely. Pelton said a DNA test could take between eight and 12 months.
Pelton said the bones appear to have been there a while and were weathered.
The sheriff’s office noted the bones were found on Turkey Run Road, near the home of a person who was reported missing in 2010. The bones were just a quarter mile from the person’s home, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office contacted the person’s next of kin and they are aware of this discovery.
Further information will be released when information of the identity and circumstances becomes available, the sheriff’s office said.
Missing Person
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol database of missing persons, Margaret A. Unger has been missing since March 19, 2010. She was last seen walking into a wooded area near her home on Turkey Run Road, according to the poster on the site’s database.
A Federal Bureau of Investigations poster on Unger’s case said that on the morning of April 19, 2010, her husband, Ray Unger, told authorities the then 64-year-old had taken off the robe she had been sleeping in, put on a T-shirt and shorts, and walked outside without shoes or socks.
Unger then walked away from the house and into the woods. Her husband followed her, but lost track and reported her missing.
At the time Unger was reported missing, her husband told authorities she had not taken her medicine as scheduled and had a history of mental illness. Unger also had a heart condition that required medication.
An extensive search was conducted at the time, but she was never located.
During the initial investigation, then-Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke urged landowners in the area to search their property. Toelke said Unger suffered from schizophrenia and he believed she was trying to avoid people, according to The Missourian’s archives.
Toelke said during the investigation that no foul play was suspected.