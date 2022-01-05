Franklin County ended 2021 with its highest average daily COVID-19 caseload of the year, which public health officials described as an “explosive spread.”
From Dec. 25-31, there were 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department. The report was released Friday after The Missourian’s holiday print deadline.
The health department’s report reflects an average of 64.57 cases per day, which is the highest average reported since Dec. 22, 2020, when the department reported an average of 64.90 confirmed cases per day over the previous 10 days.
This past week’s 452 cases represent a jump from the previous week, Dec. 18-24, when the county reported 371 new cases.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 15,330, with an additional 3,923 cases categorized as probable.
“We are seeing just unprecedented numbers of cases right now, just an explosive spread of this virus, and that is most likely still locally being driven both by delta and omicron,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington.
But, Mohart said health officials saw this surge coming.
“It’s not surprising,” she said. “We had every indication ahead of time that this is kind of where we were headed.”
She said omicron, a new variant of the virus, is still in “the initial stages” of spreading through the community. Despite this, it has already surpassed the highest case numbers Franklin County saw with the delta variant, which sickened thousands across the country and in Franklin County.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 16.2 percent from Dec. 25-31. That’s up from the previous week, Dec. 18-24, when the positivity rate was 14 percent.
According to the health department, there are four people hospitalized and in isolation for COVID-19 and two active long-term care cases.
However, Mohart has previously cautioned that the health department’s number doesn’t include patients who are no longer contagious with COVID-19, but have not recovered from post-COVID-19 symptoms such as pneumonia, and it doesn’t include patients who came to Franklin County from nearby counties.
Officials with Mercy, Franklin County’s largest hospital, have told The Missourian that its ICUs are so full that staff is being forced to send patients to hospitals in St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield, Mo., because they don’t have enough beds. Mohart said Mercy Washington has 23 patients being treated for COVID-19, 16 of whom are in isolation for COVID-19.
Franklin County is not the only area where the virus is causing an increase in hospitalizations.
Across Missouri, there are 2,154 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the state health department. That is nearing the peak of the December 2020 surge when 2,862 people were hospitalized statewide.
Of those hospitalized this week in Missouri, 466 are in ICUs and 264 are on ventilators, leaving just 19 percent of ICU beds available statewide.
Within the St. Louis metro region, there are 1,141 people hospitalized. The all-time high for hospitalizations in the region was 1,238, which was set Dec. 22, 2020.
In the St. Louis region, 220 people are in ICUs, leaving just 19 percent of all ICU beds available in one of the largest health care hubs in the state.
There were no new deaths reported in the county this week. The confirmed death toll from the virus stands at 232 with an additional 39 deaths listed as probable.
In Franklin County, 50.1 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 53.9 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state health department. Statewide, 53.7 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated and 60.7 have received at least one dose.
Amid the increase in COVID-19, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ended the state of emergency he declared at the beginning of the pandemic.
This expiration means the Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-19-related missions and certain regulations for hospitals that had been eased during the pandemic will return to their pre-pandemic status, according to the press release.
Mohart said she and her colleagues were confused by Parson’s decision.
“I think most people in health care still do feel that we are in a state of emergency, as far as our hospitals,” she said.
“I would say we’re in a particular situation right now that is as bad as it has ever been.
“So I just don’t understand the decision,” Mohart said. “There is no hospital right now that is not just absolutely exhaustively utilizing as many beds as it possibly can and all the staff it has available.”