Three years after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, worker shortages continue to plague the health care industry nationally, statewide and here in Franklin County.
According to a recently released workforce report from the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA), “in 2022, there was a slight easing of the record-high vacancy and turnover rates experienced in 2021.”
The decrease in turnover and vacancy rates applied to both the overall health care sector as well as specifically to nurses, according to the report, which is issued annually. While these declines were an improvement over 2021, both rates remained higher in 2022 than the historical average.
The report also included a breakdown by region, which showed the St. Louis area experiencing higher rates than the statewide average. Missouri’s overall registered nurse vacancy rate and turnover rate for 2022 were 17.4 percent and 19.4 percent respectively, while the St. Louis region’s were 18.4 percent and 20.1 percent.
According to the MHA 2023 Workforce Report, a major contributing factor to the medical workforce shortage is a lack of instructors for nurse training and education programs.
“In Missouri, an additional 64 full-time faculty positions would be necessary to accommodate all nursing school applicants who are qualified for admission,” the report notes. “Presently, qualified nursing school applicants are turned away because of an insufficient number of faculty.”
Somewhat confusingly, however, the report also notes that enrollment in community college nursing programs “remains well below pre-pandemic levels.” Besides being a statewide trend, this appears to be the case locally.
“Missouri’s community colleges with programs for nursing and allied health are reporting that applications and enrollment are down by 50% from previous years,” according to the MHA report. “Nursing and health science programs continue to face challenges, including increasing program expenses, recruiting and retaining students, access to clinical training site space, sustaining small and specialized nursing and allied health programs, negative perceptions toward vocational/technical education, and finding qualified faculty.”
Asked at a meeting of Washington’s 353 Redevelopment Corporation last week about any plans to expand East Central College’s nursing program, ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said no such plans are in the works — but not due to a lack of teaching staff.
“We don’t have as many qualified applicants as we would need to justify expanding,” Bauer said, adding that the situation is not unique to ECC or to Missouri.
“There is not as much interest going into the programs as we would like to see. The number of students that we would have who applied and then would be waiting is much smaller than it used to be. It’s counterintuitive, because there’s such a need in health care. There are more people leaving, you know, retiring, getting out of health care than there are coming into it. You know, you see pockets of interest, but we don’t have the same number of qualified applicants that we would see coming up in a normal cycle,” Bauer said. “In fact the State Board of Nursing is reluctant to approve new slots or new programs because they’re not getting filled.”
From an employer’s standpoint, Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff said Bauer’s assessment of local interest in applying to nursing programs is accurate, although there are areas of Missouri where, as the MHA report suggests, nursing schools are seeing significantly higher numbers of applicants.
“I know that in particular in and around the Columbia, Jeff City area, there are more graduates coming out of nursing school and available to go into hospitals and clinics right away than say in Franklin County or in other parts of the state,” Eoloff said.
In line with the statewide trend highlighted in the MHA report, Eoloff said nursing staff shortages at Mercy Hospital Washington hit a high water mark in 2021 before easing somewhat in 2022.
“That’s true for us here, too,” he said.
The vacancy rate among the workforce of approximately 350 nurses at Mercy Hospital Washington was as high as 22 percent in September 2021, Eoloff noted, adding that COVID-19 vaccine mandates were a major contributor to those vacancies.
“Across the industry, as health care entities began to mandate that vaccine, to our great surprise, a number of our staff, including a high percentage of nurses, said they were unwilling to accept the vaccine. We had a very high rate of physicians agreeing to take it, in fact at Mercy it was 100 percent of the physicians, but we had, especially in more rural hospitals, more of a resistance to accepting the vaccine, and a lot of nurses who were near retirement decided to retire or left hospitals in one location and took on agency nursing contracts to relocate to another health system that had not yet mandated the vaccine,” Eoloff said.
“Eventually, the federal government mandated it for all of health care, so it was only a matter of time until you couldn’t be a nurse practicing in America without, you know, being vaccinated or getting some exemption from the vaccine. So then, by 2022, nurses started coming back to their employers, recognizing that the mandate was universal. So, the vaccine mandate in and of itself was a huge disruptor to our workforce in hospitals across America, and that includes here at Mercy locally.”
In May of this year, the Biden administration announced the end of various COVID-19 vaccine mandates, including for health care workers.
Other factors contributing to staffing issues at Mercy Hospital Washington in 2021 besides the vaccine mandate included the higher death rate that staff were dealing with at the hospital due to COVID-19, as well as a snowball effect of workers getting burnt out as they had to take on more duties when their coworkers quit.
“And of course when that happens, that puts the stress on everybody else having to work extra hours, because there weren’t enough people to work all the shifts, and so that was another fatiguing factor,” Eoloff said.
With so many nurses quitting, he said, the hospital turned to outside agencies for temporary contract nurses to fill more than 50 vacant positions, which at times forced Mercy to pay those agencies as much as $180 per hour for their nurses.
“And that is just unsustainable,” Eoloff said. “So, we’ve been working to try to get that number down.”