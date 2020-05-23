With the high demand and shortages of quality cloth face masks, Hodges Badge has reconfigured its Washington factory and introduced a line of quality, reusable cloth face masks to meet the needs of consumers and businesses.
In April, the Hodges Badge team developed the plan and leveraged its sewing operators and product designers to create several face mask designs for consumers and businesses.
“We have just introduced our custom face masks, which can be used by anyone who want to proudly display their logo, branding, or message on the mask,” said Rick Hodges, president. “We have produced several thousand masks to date to help alleviate shortages for consumers and businesses as states reopen for business.”
Hodges said this initiative also has helped keep many Missouri and Rhode Island associates employed during these unprecedented times.
Founded in 1920 by William F. Hodges, Hodges Badge Company Inc. has offices in Portsmouth, R.I., and a manufacturing facility in Washington. The company sells its products via catalogs and online.
The face masks are available in-stock and custom designs and can be purchased by visiting www.hodgesbadge.com/mask or by calling the customer service department at 800-556-2440. Hodges Badge Company, Inc. is the country’s leading manufacturer of quality custom awards. The company manufactures custom award ribbons, custom rosettes, medals, plaques, presentation silver, crystal, badge ribbons, sashes and buttons. Primary markets include equestrian events, dog shows, fairs/4-H, swimming, gymnastics and schools.
The company is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.