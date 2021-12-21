Franklin County Health Department Director Angie Hittson has resigned, citing “daily verbal assaults, threats of violence and even death threats,” according to Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
“The past several years have not only been incredibly demanding, but they have been filled with acts of aggression against all of us in public health,” Hittson wrote in her Dec. 14 resignation letter, which Brinker read to The Missourian, but did not release to the newspaper.
Until recently, the health department coordinated quarantine or isolations for COVID-19. It also worked on contact tracing. The department provides COVID-19 vaccinations and held large clinics shortly after the vaccines were released. The pandemic-related work was in addition to its other public health responsibilities.
The threats have been directed not only at Hittson but other members of her staff and family, even though she was following orders, she wrote.
“It’s not only unbearable but unacceptable,” Hittson wrote. “It was my hope to serve the community as health director until retirement. Resigning was not an easy decision for me, rather it was one I felt I had to make for my own safety and well-being.”
Attempts to reach Hittson, who had been with the department for 14 years, were unsuccessful as of press time.
“I am immensely proud of my team, and all that we have accomplished together,” she wrote. “We saved many lives by linking citizens to services, resources, access to transportation and health care.”
Hittson wrote that health department employees have provided from their own pockets to help those in need, while building and expanding services.
“We have built relationships with many wonderful community partners, so that together we could provide more to the most vulnerable in our community,” she wrote. “Serving at the pleasure of the commission and the citizens of the county has been an absolute honor. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity, the experience, the friendships and memories.”
Hittson, who is taking a job at St. Luke’s Hospital, said she would be happy to meet with commissioners about choosing the next director, Brinker said.
Commissioners accepted Hittson’s resignation “hesitantly,” because they did not want to lose her, Brinker said.
“Angie’s a good person, and she was good for Franklin County,” he said. “As health director, she led us through something that this county’s never experienced and most of the world has never experienced. We’re grateful for her diligence and her commitment to the public.”
While many with the county have heard angry comments over COVID-19 policies, Brinker said they are usually based in fear.
“It’s one of the hardest things that we had to adapt to and learn, is that these people are acting out of fear,” he said. “Listen, be mindful and considerate, and then reply and respond. And that’s what I’m most proud of about our employees.”
Incidents involving heath-care workers dealing with people upset about COVID-19-related measures have been happening across the country, Brinker said. At least 12 local health department director positions in Missouri became vacant between the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and October 2020, Kelley Vollmar, chair of the Missouri Association of Local Public Health Agencies, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last year. While current figures weren’t immediately available, that number is expected to have grown since.
“There are those that are going to be able to withstand and continue to provide, and there are those that are going to chose to do otherwise,” Brinker said.
“I’m glad Angie can continue her health vocation, and Franklin County wishes her nothing but the best,” he said.
Tony Buel, who has been the health department’s public health supervisor, is serving as interim executive director until commissioners fill the position.
“In terms of service provision, nothing has changed,” Brinker said. “All will continue to flow, as well.”
Commissioners have asked the county’s human resources department to advertise the position and also will accept internal applications, Brinker said.
Hittson took over as head of the health department in April 2013 upon the retirement of former Director Conn Roden, according to previous Missourian reporting. Hittson, a registered nurse, was previously Roden’s assistant.
She led the department through a change to its new 2,200-square-foot larger building at 414 E. Main St. in Union in 2013, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Along with COVID-19, the health department dealt with outbreaks of Hepatitis A and chlamydia, as well as dealing with seasonal flu during Hittson’s time in charge.