The Washington Historical Society board of trustees met last week and formed a small committee to study and determine the protocol for reopening the museum, which has been closed since March 18 due to the coronavirus.
Until the committee makes its recommendation to the full board, the museum and its Ralph Gregory Library will remain closed.
“Sadly, this closure forced the cancellation of the society’s annual spring dinner and the fundraising golf tournament which had been planned for May 4, putting the organization in the position of reviewing its financial assets and voicing concern due to the unavailability of normal funding processes,” said Marc Houseman, director.
Financial and other contributions are always welcome, Houseman said.
“The society’s annual fall fundraising dinner is a possibility, but that too, is to be determined in the near future,” he said.
For more information, visit washmohistorical.org, or check out the Facebook page or call during normal business hours, 636-239-0280.