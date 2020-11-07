The Franklin County Health Department reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, Nov. 7, breaking the record for the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.
Currently there are 57 active long-term care cases, which accounts for both staff and residents. There are 23 Franklin County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 57. The health department said in its report Saturday, it will be receiving additional documentation for deaths within Franklin County from the state and will include the information on its reports as it becomes available.
“The Franklin County Health Department reports deaths based on medical determination and documentation,” the department said in its report. “To ensure accuracy, deaths are not reported until such documentation is received."