Saturday, Oct. 10, marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Franklin County Health Department totaling 53.
Previously, the highest single day total was 51 recorded on Sept. 26.
Currently, the county has 23 active case in long-term care facilities and 18 hospitalizations between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 31.
The 10 day rolling total of new cases stands at 247, with the testing positivity rate over the last 14 days at 10.35 percent.