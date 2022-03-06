With falling caseloads and positivity rates, Washington’s city physician said people can safely relax masking and social distancing efforts as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down.
There were 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the county from Feb. 26 to March 4, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department. That’s down from last week, February 19-25, when there were 106 confirmed cases reported.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — also is down in the county. From Feb. 26 to March 3, it was 6.9 percent, according to the health department. Last week, it was 8.3 percent.
Additionally, the health department is reporting that there are three patients from Franklin County hospitalized with COVID-19.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington and the city’s physician, said the way the numbers are falling is “wonderful” and a sign that people can begin returning to normalcy.
“For most of the country, people can begin to not have to worry about wearing masks, and we can begin to have more freedom with gathering and getting together,” Mohart said.
While some in the county already have moved closer to normalcy than others — there is currently no government-issued mask mandate in Franklin County and many local businesses no longer require masks or social distancing — Mohart said the data now supports this relaxing of mandates. She said she expects the medical community to pivot from treating COVID-19 as a pandemic to treating it as endemic, similar to influenza.
“We think that now is the appropriate time to begin that process for certain,” she said, adding that recent CDC guidance supports this.
Masks are still necessary and required in Mercy Hospital Washington and Mercy clinics given their unique function as a health care facility, Mohart said. When asked if she thinks masking will become permanent policy in hospitals even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, Mohart said there is no discussion to end the policy at this time, but she anticipates the mask policy will eventually end.
The health department also reported five new COVID-19 deaths Friday. Those deaths occurred in January and February. It often takes weeks or months for the department to verify cause of death. Four of the deaths were confirmed by the department and the fifth was deemed probable.
Those who died were a 33-year-old man from St. Clair, a 60-year-old woman from Union. a 67-year-old woman from New Haven, a 94-year-old woman from Union and a 65-year-old woman from St. Clair.
To date, there have been 279 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 46 probable COVID-19 deaths in the county.
Meanwhile, 51.9 percent of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated as are 56.2 percent of Missourians statewide. In this data, fully vaccinated is defined as having received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.