The Franklin County Health Department reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The reported deaths are the highest number reported within a 24-hour period since April. The total for COVID-19-related deaths in the county stands at 41, with 11 of those deaths reported this month.
Those who were reported to have lost their lives due to COVID-19 Wednesday, include a 78-year-old female from St. Clair; an 82-year-old female from Union; a 77-year-old female and an 80-year-old male from Robertsville; and a 96-year-old female from New Haven.
The health department also reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in its Wednesday report. To date, there have been 2,450 cases of COVID-19 since March.
Active COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities decreased to 37. There are currently 20 Franklin County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist Sullivan.
The 10 day rolling total of new COVID-19 cases stands at 354, with the testing positivity rate over the last 14 days at 8.51 percent and the 14 day new case average at 33.21 in Franklin County.