Saturday, Oct. 24, marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Franklin County Health Department totaling 62.
Previously, the highest single day total was 53 recorded on Oct. 10.
Currently, the county has 54 active case in long-term care facilities and 11 hospitalizations between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 42.
The 10-day rolling total of new cases stands at 392, with the testing positivity rate over the last 14 days at 9.14 percent.