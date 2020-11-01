Sunday, Nov. 1, marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Franklin County Health Department, totaling 70.
Previously, the highest single-day total was 66 recorded on Oct. 25.
Currently, the county has 88 active case in long-term-care facilities and 14 hospitalizations between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
The health department also reported an additional COVID-19 related death of a 89-year-old woman from St. Clair, which brings the total number of deaths reported since March to 47.
The 10-day rolling total of new cases stands at 558, with the testing positivity rate over the last 14 days at 15.44 percent.