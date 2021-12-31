Franklin County ended 2021 with its highest average daily caseload of the year. From Dec. 25-31, there were 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, according to a weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department.
That’s an average of 64.57 cases per day, which is the highest average reported by the health department since December 22, 2020 when it reported that there were an average of 64.90 confirmed cases per day over the previous 10 days.
This past week’s 452 cases represent a jump from last week, Dec. 18-24, when the county reported 371 new cases. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 15,330 with an additional 3,923 cases categorized as probable.
There were no new deaths reported in the county this week. The confirmed death toll from this virus stands at 232 with an additional 39 deaths listed as probable.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 16.2 percent from Dec. 25-31. That’s up from last week, Dec. 18-24, when the positivity rate was 14 percent.
According to the health department, there are four people hospitalized and in isoation for COVID-19 and two active long-term care cases. However, officials with Mercy Hospital Washington, Franklin County’s largest hospital, have told The Missourian that its ICUs are so full that staff is being forced to send patients to hospitals in St. Louis, Columbia and Springfield because they don’t have enough beds. Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, has previously said that the health department’s number does not include patients who are not longer contagious with COVID-19, but have not recovered from post-COVID-19 symptoms such as pneumonia and such.
In Franklin County, 50 percent of residents are fully vaccinated and 53.8 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Statewide, 53.7 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated and 60.7 have received at least one dose, according to DHSS.
Amid this large rise in COVID-19, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ended the state of emergency he declared at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present,” Parson said in a press release announcing the decision. “The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency.”
This expiration means the Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-19-related missions and state agencies will “fully resume pre-pandemic operations,” according to the press release. The press release notes that the state will provide flexibility during this transition.
