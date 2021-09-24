The number of reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and testing positivity rates in Franklin County declined in Friday’s weekly update from the Franklin County Health Department.
The health department reported 269 new cases of the virus between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24. That’s significantly fewer than last week, when there were 356 cases. In total, there have been 12,062 reported cases since the onset of the pandemic, with an additional 3,030 listed as probable cases.
The average age of COVID-19 cases this week was 37. Sixty-one are under 18 years old. Twenty-nine are over 65. And 179 are between the ages of 18 and 65.
There were no new deaths reported in this week’s update. The current death toll from COVID-19 in the county stands at 191 people, with an additional 32 deaths listed as probable.
Nine people from Franklin County are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the update. That’s five fewer than last week, when 14 people were hospitalized.
Additionally, the testing positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 11.8 percent for this week. Last week that number was 13 percent.
Meanwhile, 44.2 percent of the county is fully vaccinated against the virus, and 48.3 percent has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Across the state, 47.2 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and 53.3 percent have received at least one dose.
DHSS recently updated its vaccination dashboard to correct inaccuracies, and this has changed the reported numbers. Lisa Cox, communications director for DHSS, said the update fixes inaccurate addresses. Cox said that the numbers DHSS were previously reporting were less accurate.
“The biggest takeaway from this update is that these numbers more accurately reflect the residence of where vaccinated recipients live because we have been able to sift through and correct the records being sent to DHSS,” Cox said in an email.
Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington, said this week’s data made her optimistic. “Those numbers are all headed in the right direction,” she said. “All of those things are good indicators.”
Another good indicator, Mohart said, was the results she’s seen from Missouri’s wastewater monitoring program, which measures viral load for evidence that people in the community had COVID-19 and what strain they might have had. She said this project is reporting less and less viral load.
Mohart said she was “very hopeful” that these lower numbers might signal an end to the recent COVID-19 surge in Missouri driven by the delta variant.
Mohart also reflected on the pandemic as a whole. She compared it to the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic, which lasted around two years. She said, historically, that’s been pretty typical for pandemics. As the country nears the two-year mark in this pandemic, she said she is hopeful that there’s a “light at the end of the tunnel.”
Mohart also said she is thankful for her staff. “They’ve really toughed it out, stuck together,” she said. “And that’s the only way we could have really done what we did over the last two years. They’ve supported each other and just been amazing rock stars.”