The Franklin County Health Department reported 170 new COVD-19 cases Saturday, Nov. 14, breaking the record for highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period.
Currently, there are 89 active long-term care cases in Franklin County, which accounts for both staff and residents. There are 27 Franklin County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Mercy Hospital Washington and Missouri Baptist in Sullivan.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 57. The health department said in its report Saturday, it will be receiving additional documentation for deaths within Franklin County from the state and will include the information on its reports as it becomes available.
The 10-day rolling total of new COVID-19 cases stands at 852, with the testing positivity rate over the last 14 days at 28.3 percent which the department noted in its report was from the “Missouri website.” The 14-day new case average is 74.9.