Nearly 250 Franklin County residents have died from
COVID-19 since pandemic began
The Franklin County Health Department has reported 12 more deaths from COVID-19. The ages of those dead range from as young as 21 to as old as 91.
Nine of those deaths were confirmed by lab testing and three were listed by the department as probable. With these deaths, the confirmed death toll from COVID-19 in Franklin County now stands at 247 with an additional 42 deaths listed as probable.
“We must never forget that precious sacred life,” said Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Washington. “We often forget how fragile life is, and I think this virus has reminded us of that. That each of us only have so much time, and it is precious, and it can be taken very quickly and unexpectedly.”
Those who died include a 21-year-old woman from Sullivan, a 66-year-old man from Washington, a 49-year-old woman from Sullivan, an 80-year-old woman from Leslie, a 63-year-old man from Sullivan, a 70-year-old man from Robertsville, a 91-year-old man from Villa Ridge, an 84-year-old woman from Gerald, an 81-year-old woman from Sullivan, a 69-year-old man from Sullivan, a 62-year-old man from Union and an 86-year-old man from Beaufort.
The deaths reported Friday all occurred during the month of December, according to the health department. It often takes the state weeks or months to confirm cause of death.
Additionally, there were 884 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 15-21, according to a weekly update from the health department. That’s down from last week when there was a record 988 confirmed cases.
To date, there have been 17,892 COVID-19 cases in Franklin County with an additional 4,787 cases listed as probable.
The positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive — in the county was 31.8 percent this week. Last week that number was 28.4 percent.
“What that means is we are testing fewer people,” Mohart said. “So our positivity rate has gone up while our cases have dropped. That inverse relationship just means that we probably have a stable number of cases from the week before; we’re just testing fewer.”
Mohart said she believes the “absolute number” of cases is actually higher than what the county has been able to test for this week.
Eleven people from Franklin County are hospitalized and in isolation for COVID-19, according to the health department.
Mohart said that at Mercy Hospital Washington, there are 27 COVID-19 patients total and 12 patients in isolation. However, Mercy’s number, unlike the health department’s, includes patients from outside the county and those who are no longer contagious with the virus, but are still suffering from symptoms of it.
This comes while 50.8 percent of Franklin County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 54.8 percent have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Statewide, 54.8 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated and 62.1 percent have received at least one dose.
“I just think it’s very important that we honor and not forget and not lose sight of what has been taken from us,” Mohart said. “It’s easy to just get caught up in the numbers. Numbers can just be very sterile and objective, but each of those numbers really is symbolic of an entire human life full of color and detail, so it’s overwhelming when you think of the toll that this has taken in that respect.”