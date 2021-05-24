The Franklin County Health Department reported Friday that 34 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous week. The residents range in age from an infant boy in St. Clair to a 74-year-old woman in Washington. The report showed no active long-term care cases and three residents hospitalized with the virus. The seven-day rolling total of new cases was 34 Friday, and the 14-day new case average was 4.64 cases.
According to the state COVID-19 data dashboard Friday, 39.5 percent of Franklin County residents have begun the vaccination process, and 34 percent are completely vaccinated.
Statewide, 40.6 percent of Missouri has begun vaccination, and 33.6 percent is completely vaccinated. Among Missourians aged 18 and older, those rates are 51 percent and 42.8 percent, respectively.
Missouri is currently offering vaccines to everyone ages 12 and up.