**This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Nearly every healthcare worker and long-term care facility staff member and resident in Missouri will have the opportunity to receive a vaccination against the coronavirus by the end of December or early January, according to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams.
Williams announced in a virtual media conference Friday that in the coming weeks the state is expecting to receive 339,775 total doses of coronavirus vaccinations from Pfizer and Moderna, which he said will be enough for nearly all of the approximately 350,000 people in the state who are employed as healthcare workers or long-term care facility staff, or are residents of a longterm care facility, to receive the first of two injections. They will be eligible for the second injection after 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and after 28 days for the Moderna one.
The state is scheduled to receive 51,675 doses of the Pfizer vaccine around Dec. 12. One week later officials expect to receive about 63,000 more doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 105,000 doses Moderna's, followed a week later with around 110,000 Pfizer doses and around 46,000 Moderna doses.
Williams, Gov. Parson and other state officials are planning to vaccinate the rest of Missourians in phases throughout 2021.