Grandview Healthcare announced Friday a resident who had contracted COVID-19 has died.
This is the first known death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Grandview Healthcare told The Missourian Friday morning a resident at the skilled nursing care center in Washington had tested positive in late March.
“On March 29, we were notified of a positive case at our facility," Grandview said in a statement. "We have been working closely with local health agencies and the CDC on this evolving situation."
Friday afternoon, Grandview said the resident had died "related to complications of COVID-19."
Grandview said through disease investigation with the Franklin County Health Department, "it has been determined the resident was not exposed to nor contracted COVID-19 at our facility."
Grandview said it is strictly enforcing CDC guidelines and taking necessary steps to ensure it is doing all it can to protect the health of the residents and employees.
According to information released by Franklin County, there are currently a total of five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Washington as of Friday.
One of those cases was reported on March 30 as an 85-year-old male in Washington. The previous case reported in Washington was a 42-year-old male on March 28 and the next after the March 30 report was a 78-year-old female on April 1.
The overall county total was 24 as of Friday morning.
On Tuesday, the Union Care Center confirmed one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.