A third resident of Grandview Healthcare in Washington has died due to COVID-19-related issues.
According to the Franklin County Health Department, the deceased is a 79-year-old female, who was originally diagnosed with the virus on or about April 7.
The death Tuesday came eight days after the death of an 89-year-old female resident at the facility April 6. She was originally diagnosed April 4.
The first death at the facility and Franklin County as a whole was an 85-year-old male April 3. He was the first Grandview resident diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 29.
Bulk of Cases
All but one of the 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Washington are residents of Grandview Healthcare.
According to Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, 48 residents of Grandview have tested positive for the virus.
In addition to the residents, four staff members at the facility who are Franklin County residents have tested positive as well.
The staff and residents at Grandview Healthcare now constitute 60 percent of the 87 total cases in Franklin County.
Brinker added there are additional Grandview Healthcare staff members who have also tested positive, but do not live in the county, so those cases are counted in their counties of residence.
On April 8, Grandview Healthcare confirmed 25 residents had tested positive and the number has doubled in the past seven days.
According to a written statement, Grandview Healthcare says the original patient was not exposed, nor contracted the COVID-19 virus at its facility.
That determination was made after a thorough disease investigation was done with the Franklin County Health Department.
The facility has confirmed the additional cases are related to the initial resident who was positive.
The residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were transferred to an isolation unit within the facility and remain under close observation.
Cases
The biggest jump in cases at Grandview came Tuesday when 19 residents of the 102-bed skilled nursing facility received positive test results.
At that time the facility announced all residents and staff would be tested for the virus.
As of Monday, the positive cases at Grandview included 10 residents between ages 70 and 80; seven residents in the 80 to 90 range; and nine residents between the ages of 90 and 99.
The Missourian contacted Grandview Healthcare for comment on the increase in cases and the most recent death, but a response was not received by press time.