Grandview Healthcare in Washington has confirmed to The Missourian one of its residents has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a written statement, Grandview Healthcare stated:
“On March 29, we were notified of a positive case at our facility. We have been working closely with local health agencies and the CDC on this evolving situation. No other information will be provided about the resident.”
The statement explains the patient is currently in isolation and the facility is following guidance from the CDC to reduce the risk of exposure.
“We are taking several additional steps to prevent the spread of the virus in our community, including monitoring all residents and staff for fever and respiratory symptoms,” the statement said. “Grandview Healthcare continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact residents and staff who may have come in contact with the individual while they were contagious.”
The statement added Grandview is strictly enforcing CDC guidelines and taking necessary steps to ensure it is doing all it can to protect the health of the residents and employees.
Cases
According to information released by Franklin County, there are currently a total of five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Washington.
One of those cases was reported on March 30 as an 85-year-old male in Washington. The previous case reported in Washington was a 42-year-old male on March 28 and the next after the March 30 report was a 78-year-old female on April 1.
The overall county total was 24 as of Friday morning.
On Tuesday, the Union Care Center confirmed one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19.