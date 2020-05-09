High school seniors have been waiting to learn what their graduation will look like and when it will be during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Steve Weinhold, superintendent of the Union R-XI School District, announced on the district’s Facebook page that graduation will be postponed.
“We unfortunately have decided to delay the Class of 2020 graduation which was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 21,” Weinhold said. “This decision was not an easy decision, but a decision we believe gives us the most options and flexibility to safely honor our students.”
The district is tentatively scheduling the graduation for Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at Union High School. Weinhold added that there are still a lot of unknowns when rescheduling graduation for June.
“At the moment, we don’t know what, if any, social distancing guidelines will be in place on June 18,” Weinhold explained, “but we will do whatever we can to safely accommodate as many family members as possible to celebrate the accomplishments of our seniors.”
It is possible that the June graduation could be postponed for later in the summer, depending on the guidance from health and government officials.
A backup date of Thursday, July 16, is in place if the district is unable to host the graduation in June, Weinhold said.
“We know the uncertainty of COVID-19 has put all of us in a challenging spot,” Weinhold said. “But we appreciate your patience and understanding as we make decisions we feel are best for our students, our parents, our staff and our community at large.”
Weinhold added that though it may be unclear when graduation will be hosted and that it may not be as soon as everyone had hoped, the district is excited to celebrate its seniors.
“Though it might not be as soon as we’d like, we will do everything we can to make this recognition a reality as soon as safely possible,” Weinhold said.
For more information on the Union R-XI School District, visit https://urxi-mo.schoolloop.com/ or its Facebook page at UnionRXISchoolDistrict.