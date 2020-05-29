Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Phase 1 of the state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan has been extended through Monday, June 15.
“We are very pleased with how well Phase 1 has gone so far,” Parson said. “Businesses, communities, and Missourians across the state have done a great job of implementing health and safety measures, and we continue to be encouraged by data across the state.”
Resting on four essential pillars, the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while helping Missouri recover economically.
The four pillars include expanded testing capacity and volume in the state, expanded reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains, continued monitoring and, if necessary, expansion of hospital and health care system capacity and improved ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri’s public health data.
Extending Phase 1 of the plan through June 15 aligns with Parson’s other executive orders, as well as the state of emergency in Missouri.
Additionally, some communities are farther along than others in the recovery process. Extending Phase 1 will give communities more time to prepare and align efforts as the state continues working toward Phase 2.
“I want to assure you that our efforts are showing positive results, and we are still in a good place with all four of our recovery pillars,” Parson said. “We are extending Phase 1 not because Missouri has taken steps back, but because we want to continue the progress we’ve made and make sure we are fully prepared for Phase 2.”
During Phase 1, citizens may re-engage in economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals in most cases.
There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families. Additionally, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the health order are followed.
Local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.
From a testing standpoint, Missouri continues to make progress with its COVID-19 testing plan, the governor said. From May 20 through May 27, the state exceeded both its sentinel and community sampling testing goals.
For sentinel testing, 6,466 tests were planned from May 20 through May 27, and 8,127 tests were conducted. For community sampling, 2,250 tests were planned, and 2,971 were conducted.
The state came very close to its goal for box-in testing, completing approximately 4,539 tests out of a planned 4,670.
In addition to efforts at the state level, CVS Health announced it will open 22 new COVID-19 testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Missouri as part of its nationwide COVID-19 response.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, as well as state and age guidelines.
For updates on COVID-19 cases, testing, deaths, and hospitalizations in Missouri, view the state’s interactive dashboard at health.mo.gov/dashboard.