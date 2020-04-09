Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that all public and charter schools will remain closed throughout the end of year.
"We are ordering all Missouri public and charter schools to remain closed through the remainder of the academic year with the exceptions of nutrition and child care services that are outlined in our recent health order," Parson said in a tweet.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced it was doing the same for its schools.
"In light of continued developments in the COVID-19 situation throughout the Archdiocese of St. Louis and new guidance from government and health officials, the Archdiocese of St. Louis elementary and high schools—including all grades pre-K through 12—will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year," the Arcdiocese said in a release. "All in-person classes will remain suspended throughout that time, and extra-curricular activities and athletics will continue to be postponed/canceled, including graduation ceremonies."
Most Franklin County schools have been closed since mid-March. On March 27, area superintendents announced the closure had been extended to April 24. Now, schools will be closed to the end of the year after the governor's announcement.