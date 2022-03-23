Ashley Haynes received an unusual call from her 10-year-old son Raymond’s school last November.
“About five minutes after he gets into school, the school called and said, ‘This is probably the strangest call we’ve ever had to make — but we have your mother in the office,’” she said.
Haynes’ mother had died in September, but Nov. 18 was grandparents’ day at her son’s school and, not wanting his grandmother to miss it, Raymond sneaked her urn into his backpack and brought her to school.
Raymond’s grandparents, Marshall and Laura Haynes, died with COVID-19 late last summer, just six days apart.
Marshall, 66, died Sept. 4. Laura, 60, died on Sept. 10, both at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. To date, 283 Franklin County residents have died from COVID-19.
The virus has killed nearly 16,000 Missourians, according to state health department statistics.
“Whenever you add in a global pandemic to the stages of grief, you realize you aren’t the only one who’s having to bury both their parents,” Haynes said.
“I don’t think anyone envisions a double funeral,” her sister Annie Warmbrodt added.
A tragic loss
Marshall and Laura Haynes were huge Jimmy Buffet fans, according to their family, being especially fond of “Margaritaville.” They both came from large families and they created their own large family of seven children and 25 grandchildren. Marshall was a forklift driver at General Motors and Laura was a stay-at-home mom. They moved to Gray Summit in 1985 and loved making Franklin County their home. They met after Marshall’s brother introduced them and were married for 37 years. Their family hopes that they’ll be remembered for their true love, and the way they were kind to everyone, never meeting a stranger.
“My daddy was the life of the party,” said daughter Ellen Spivey, who is Warmbrodt’s twin sister. “He was a jokester. He could be serious, but he loved to have fun. He was just a big kid.”
Spivey recalled her mother’s unconditional love and her friendship.
“Regardless of what you did before the day she met you, she didn’t carry it,” she said. “She just showed up, regardless of whatever you’ve been through or whatever you’ve done.”
Marshall was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. When COVID-19 vaccines became available, his oncologist encouraged him to wait until more data was gathered, his daughters said.
Laura decided to wait to get vaccinated, as well. Haynes and Warmbrodt said they don’t know why.
Then, in July 2021, the couple took a road trip to Florida, along with Spivey, her husband and some grandchildren.
This is where the family believes Marshall and Laura contracted the virus.
“This vacation was a very different kind of vacation, almost like they knew something was coming,” Spivey said. “But I don’t think they would have ever thought that it would be the end of everything.”
The siblings said that, looking back, something seemed different about their parents around that time.
“It seems like 2021 was kind of like a goodbye tour in hindsight,” Warmbrodt said. “They’d gone out and seen people that they hadn’t seen recently, even despite COVID going on. And then the finale was that trip to Florida.”
When they returned from the trip, Warmbrodt said, they visited the oncologist for a regular appointment. That’s where Marshall tested positive for COVID-19. Laura, having been exposed, got a test as well, and it was positive. Marshall was soon taken to the hospital due to serious symptoms on Aug. 16. He was released Aug. 19, but returned Aug. 21. He was eventually intubated on Aug. 28. Laura followed soon after.
As his condition deteriorated, the family made the difficult decision to stop intubation for Marshall. Doctors told the family his past battle with leukemia likely contributed to his death of COVID-19. Laura did not have any underlying medical conditions or co-morbidities, they said.
A couple days later, they made the same decision for their mother.
Spivey said that even as her parents’ respective situations got worse, they were selflessly concerned for one another.
“Even when Daddy had to go on the ventilator, he said, ‘Pray for Mama,’” Spivey said. “He was always worried about Mama. That’s just how he was. And then, my mama was like ‘Lift your dad up, and love your dad. If things don’t go OK, always love him.’”
The situation felt like it came out of nowhere, the siblings said.
“You’re sitting on a beach in Cocoa Beach, Florida, enjoying the sunrise and playing in the city, and seven days later they’re on breathing machines and oxygen in the hospital,” Spivey said.
The unique challenges of a pandemic
From the start, the pandemic has been mired in partisan politics and bitter infighting, but for the Haynes family, the impact is personal.
“I find myself unable to really be in social environments when the topic changes to COVID-19,” Haynes said. “I find it difficult to be around the conversations of conspiracy theories and the back-and-forth of recognizing that this has become a political stance.”
These conversations frustrate her.
“When people kind of aggravate it and say ‘Well, it’s just a cold,’ and ‘You know, I got it and I got past it,’” Haynes said. “There’s times that you want to look at them and say ‘You know, I really wish my parents could say the same thing.’”
Haynes said she believes some people’s views about COVID-19 have become dehumanized. Marshall and Laura’s funeral, they said, was a prime example.
“We had issues at the funeral where people didn’t want to wear a mask,” Warmbrodt said. “It’s kind of like when you go to a funeral for somebody who dies of lung cancer and people are smoking outside.”
Haynes said she wasn’t vaccinated prior to her parents being hospitalized, but it motivated her to get the shot. It was the last thing her mother asked her to do before she passed, she said.
Haynes and Warmbrodt said they know several people who were motivated to get the vaccine by their parents’ situation.
“The fight is against COVID,” Haynes said. “It’s not against each other.”
End-of-life wishes
The daughters said their parents did not have a will or a plan with their final wishes or directions. Family members had to plan a funeral and handle their parents’ estate, all while managing different wishes from within the large clan.
“A lot of people are trying to guess which way they would have wanted it,” Warmbrodt said. “And some things were mutually exclusive. Some people said that they believe my dad wanted to be cremated and other people believed he wanted to be buried. And we had to make a decision one way or the other. It was challenging.”
All three said they plan to make their own end-of-life arrangements soon to spare their families that burden. They encourage others to do the same.
“The time that could have been spent on a more personal level with Mom or Dad in the days leading up to their passing were kind of hindered by the fact that I was having to meet an attorney, get a will, then go there have her sign it,” Haynes said.
Butterflies and cowboy boots
The family also said that helping their children through the grieving process has been difficult.
“I think all of them struggle with the permanence of it,” Warmbrodt said about her children, nieces and nephews — her parents’ grandchildren.
Warmbrodt said that symbolism has helped her 7-year-old.
“She’s found a lot of meaning in symbols,” she said. “For example, my mom liked butterflies. So we go to the Butterfly House to remember her and if she sees like a diary or journal with butterflies on it, she wants to get it. And then there’s other things to be associated with my dad, like cowboy boots and fast cars and things like that.”
Warmbrodt said that this process has taught her that there aren’t enough resources out there for parents trying to help young children through grief, so she has adapted the story of Raymond bringing Laura’s remains to grandparents’ day into a children’s book. The book is written, she said, and she is working with an illustrator, has identified a company she’d like to self-publish with and hopes to have it released sometime this summer. Warmbrodt hopes that book, as well as others she hopes to write, could serve as a legacy for her parents.
“My homage to them is to create some books that help kids with grieving and then also channel the meaning of their life,” Warmbrodt said.