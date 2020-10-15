If you ask him, there are a few things you need to know about Adam Gentry.
The two most important things to him are his family and God; and it’s been the support of both that has allowed him to achieve his goal of becoming a business owner.
Gentry, 32, moved to Labadie from Oklahoma City, with his wife, Nicole, and 18-month-old daughter, Olivia on Sept. 10, in order to be closer to his wife’s family and open his business, Missouri Hose and Supply Co., LLC.
The business’ grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 6, with a soft opening planned for Nov. 2.
Located at 3576 West Osage St. right off Interstate 44, Missouri Hose and Supply will offer industrial and hydraulic hose distribution, custom work and repairs.
It’s an industry Gentry knows well, having worked for Power Equipment and Engineering in Oklahoma City.
“I knew (when we moved) I didn’t want to work for someone else and I wanted to be my own boss,” Gentry said. “I have always wanted to be a business owner and be a part of a community.”
The Pacific area seemed like the perfect place, according to Gentry, who added there is a need for this service in the area.
The closest competitor that offers a similar service is E&E Hydraulic & Industrial Maintenance in Union.
“Outside of that, the closest competitor is in Fenton,” Gentry said, who added when the hose on machinery breaks, oftentimes people find themselves driving to St. Louis.
“I want my business to give others the opportunity to have local options and that way the money is poured back into the local economy,” he said.
Gentry, along with his wife, who is co-owner, have invested about $75,000 into the business so far on renovations, startup costs, equipment and inventory. “Funding has been hard to get. Lenders are tight with the money they are giving out,” he said.
Gentry plans to hire two employees is projecting about $400,000 in revenue within his first year of operation.
Missouri Hose and Supply will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.